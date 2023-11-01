Jefferson Parish school bus driver arrested, accused of choking student in video

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish school bus driver accused of choking a Marrero Middle School student is out on bond.

Miles Jenkins, 77, was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and faces a simple battery charge.

Jenkins was arrested Monday (Oct. 30) after a family member of the student called JPSO. Video taken by another student on the bus shows Jenkins shoving a student. The student tries to get out of his seat and Jenkins is seen pushing the student back and slapping or striking him on the head. The student shoves the bus driver, who then appears to pin the student against the bus window and allegedly choke him.

In the video, another student yells, “Get off of him.”

The student and the driver eventually walk toward the bus door before the video cuts off. It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Jenkins was employed by First Student, the school bus contractor hired by Jefferson Parish Schools, but he has since resigned.

In an updated statement to FOX 8 on Wednesday, a spokesperson for First Student said, “At First Student, we invest heavily in the comprehensive training and ongoing development of our drivers. They receive an average of 40 hours of training before operating a bus, which is more than double the federal requirement. Drivers also go through regular enhancement training during their tenure with the company. We monitor driver performance daily and conduct annual evaluations.”

Jefferson Parish Schools also responded Wednesday to FOX 8′s questions. Kaela Lewis, spokesperson of JP Schools said, “All bus drivers who transport our Jefferson Parish Schools students undergo state and federal background checks. They also undergo training before, and during, the period that they transport our students. The district provides thorough instructions to drivers in compliance with state and federal safety and operations guidelines and regulation. Bus drivers for our transportation vendor, First Student, are required to know and abide by our district’s policies and procedures. To the extent that drivers fail to follow those policies and procedures, they are not fulfilling the requirements of their job.”

If a student is accused of misbehaving on the bus, incidents are reported through an office referral. Lewis said, “Once reported, district and school disciplinary policies are followed, and if necessary, appropriate disciplinary actions are taken.”

JP Schools said that the district does provide bus monitors on select buses to accommodate special education students.

The bus Jenkins was driving does have cameras mounted, but it’s unclear if the cameras were recording.

