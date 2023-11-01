RPSB reveals new assistant principal for Bolton

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On October 31, the Rapides Parish School Board revealed the new assistant principal for Bolton Academic & Performing Arts Magnet School.

Hayley Dean was chosen as the new assistant principal of Bolton, as the school converts into a magnet school starting in August 2024. According to RPSB, Dean served as the lead teacher at Bolton High School before accepting the assistant principal position.

This comes after RPSB announced on October 11 that Jenifer Scott would be at the helm of Bolton and would play a key role in planning the magnet school’s creation. The plan is for 6-12 grades to be implemented in 2024-2025, then implement PreK-12 grades in 2025-2026.

Scott started her new position as Bolton’s principal on October 23 and is still in the process of assembling the rest of her administrative team before open enrollment begins in February.

