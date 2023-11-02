Bolton administration shares next steps in magnet school conversion

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - As Bolton converts into a magnet school starting in August 2024, Bolton’s new principal, Jenifer Scott, has one piece of her administrative team picked out with the announcement of Hayley Dean as Bolton’s assistant principal made on Monday, October 30. According to the Rapides Parish School Board, Dean is currently the lead teacher at Bolton High School and will soon assist Scott in the magnet school’s creation and implementation. After finding one piece in the puzzle to assemble her administrative team, Scott said this role is a perfect fit.

“She was the perfect person to help mold this from three schools into one great school,” said Scott.

Now stepping into this new role, Dean said this will be a great opportunity to provide a new setting for Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

“Some of my goals are going to be talking to those alumni and those stakeholders at all three schools and making sure that we make the best possible decisions for our students and that we’re able to merge those together in a very easy, cohesive way,” Dean said.

Scott and Dean also share similar experiences in teaching. Dean is a Phoenix Elementary parent and currently Bolton’s lead teacher. Scott has previous experience in opening the Rapides Virtual Program and Rapides Academy, along with leading as principal of both Phoenix Elementary and Rapides Academy.

For both Dean and Scott, their connection and their goals are in line with the vision for Bolton.

“We want to continue that excellence that Bolton has always displayed, and we want to make sure that we’re bringing in new innovative ideas for our students so that they can continue to excel in their school life,” Dean said.

However, there are questions about what requirements students need in order to be eligible for the new magnet school, as well as what will happen to the current students at Bolton. While Scott does not have an answer for that just yet, finding her second in command is a step in the right direction.

“Everybody should be excited,” said Scott. “Everybody should be watching for upcoming information, following us, and making sure that they stay informed because we can’t wait to share all the great things that we’ve got in plan.”

