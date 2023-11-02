LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season

Black bear
Black bear(Source: Pixabay)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) has adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to hold a black bear hunting season in northeast Louisiana next year.

The hunt would be from Dec. 7, 2024 to Dec. 22, 2024. It would be confined to Bear Management Area 4 which includes the following parishes: Tensas, Madison, East Carroll, West Carroll, and portions of Richland, Franklin, and Catahoula parishes.

To participate, those interested would have to apply to the LDWF prior to the season. According to the NOI, a lottery will then be drawn to see who would be granted a permit. Applicants who are not chosen will be given preference points in the following years, while successful applicants will not be allowed to reapply for another bear permit for two years after being drawn.

Cubs (any bear less than or equal to 75 pounds) and females with cubs are illegal to harvest. The number of bear harvest permits given will be determined based on Bear Area-specific population estimates and vital rate data acquired at regular intervals, according to the NOI.

The LWFC will accept public comments on the NOI until Feb. 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. Comments can be submitted to LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager, John Hanks, at jhanks@wlf.la.gov. You can also call (318)-343-8325 to leave a comment.

For more information or to view the NOI, visit LWFC’s website.

