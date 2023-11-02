Mariah Carey signals start of festive season with ‘It’s time’ holiday video

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey(Source: LiveNation)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(WVUE) - Pop icon Mariah Carey has officially ushered in the holiday cheer with a new video, signaling fans to enter the festive spirit.

The video, a yearly tradition from Carey, features the singer breaking free from frosty confinement with some help and her vocal prowess.

She belts out a spirited “It’s time!” accompanied by her signature whistle note that shatters her icy prison.

In true holiday fashion, Carey appears dressed in a Santa-inspired outfit, and the scene shifts to a picturesque winter setting. She’s seen enjoying the seasonal bliss with her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and companions surrounded by gifts and decorated trees.

The video, encapsulating the joy of the season, wraps with Carey sending a kiss to her viewers alongside the words “It’s time!” signaling the start of Mariah Season.

Carey isn’t just stopping with a video; she’s bringing the holiday magic to cities across the U.S. with her “Merry Christmas One and All” tour.

It begins in mid-November in Highland, California and will end in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17, promising a season filled with her timeless Christmas hits.

