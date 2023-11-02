Revised schedule for work on Fairgrounds Road in Natchitoches

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches announces that work that began earlier this week on Fairgrounds Road will resume next Monday, November 6. The delay was due to a utility conflict that now has been resolved.

The planned work on this street includes base reconstruction and new asphalt surfacing, along with appurtenant roadside clearing and drainage work.

Work scheduled for next week is the removal of vegetation from the roadside adjacent to Bayou Julien. During this operation, flaggers will maintain two-way, one-lane traffic at all times. Motorists should heed all advance warning signs and flagger instructions and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. The public will be notified prior to the beginning of subsequent phases of the work that will affect traffic.

This work is part of the City’s 2023 Street Rehabilitation program, which also includes the rehabilitation of Carver Avenue and West Third Street. The contractor is Regional Construction, LLC, of Natchitoches.

For more information, please contact the Office of the Mayor at (318) 352-2772.

