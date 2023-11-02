Spearheading the Chiefs: Nat Central’s Camryn Davis climbs his way to #1 receiver

Meet this week's ACA Athlete of the Week from Natchitoches Central - Camryn Davis!
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Central’s Camryn Davis has become the spearhead of the Chiefs’ offense in his senior year.

“My coach always told me, ‘You are going to be number one in the state, we are going to get you there,’” said Davis. “I believed it, and I bought into it. Look at me now, I am number one in the state.”

Davis has climbed his way to the top of the stats becoming number one in receiving yards with 1,004, 67 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns.

“He has been tremendous,” said Chiefs’ head coach Jess Curtis. “The top receiver in the state, whoever thought that? It is always top running back for me but having a top receiver has been pretty cool. I am happy because it is a kid like Cam, he deserves everything coming to him.”

“I never thought I would get 1,000 yards in just eight games, but some stuff just comes your way, and you have to take the opportunity,” said Davis.

Davis and his quarterback, Owen Smith, became one of the most dangerous duos in the state this season.

Smith makes it rain, and Davis brings the lightning and thunder.

“I do not have to throw a deep ball to him, and he scores,” said Smith. “I throw a short ball, and he will take it for 80 yards.”

“It is fun watching him expose everyone,” said Chiefs’ defensive end Braden Woods. “He is just a great athlete, and he does his thing.”

Camryn has always wanted to take his game to the next level, but it wasn’t until Coach Curtis showcased what the college coaches were missing on Twitter for them to start calling.

“He is a can-not-miss kid because of his personality, the character he has and his play backs it up,” said Curtis. “As a coach, your culture is everything, and so you want a kid like that helping you build your culture. I expect him to get many more offers.”

“As soon as he posted, it was a click, and from there, they all just started texting me, and it all went up,” said Davis “Without football, I do not know, life is football for me right now and that is what I want to do.”

For his competitive drive to become the spearhead of the Chiefs’ offense, Camryn Davis is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

