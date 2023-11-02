Suspect wanted in Forest Hill second-murder case

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for second-degree murder following an incident that happened in Forest Hill on October 22.

RPSO said deputies responded to the 100 block of Thelma Drive to what was originally reported as a hit and run. Medical personal was providing aid to the victim, identified as Clemente Cruz. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Cruz later died on October 24 due to his injuries.

RPSO said it was determined that the incident was not a hit and run but a possible physical altercation. An autopsy on Cruz revealed the fatal injuries were not consistent with a hit and run accident caused by an automobile, but from the result of blunt force trauma to the head.

As a result of their investigation, RPSO has announced they are searching for Herson Lopez, 27, for one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about Lopez is asked to contact Detective Matt Cloud with the RPSO Criminal Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.