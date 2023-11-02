Tipping off a new era: NSU basketball will begin their season in the Cabrera era Nov. 6

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State men’s basketball team will tip off their season with 13 newcomers and first-year Division I head coach Rick Cabrera.

It is officially crossover season, where multiple sports on the college and high school levels are in action at the same time.

With just one returner in the purple and white this season, the Demons’ have prepared for the moment it was time to step on the court, and many told the community to get ready for a show.

“It is amazing,” said Demons’ senior guard Justin Wilson. “It is the adrenaline, it is the time of the year. You wait summer, preseason, and now that it is here, I am anxious. I am ready to play every team, I am ready to play against every competition that steps on the court. I am not afraid of anyone.”

Last year, the Demons’ roster was just one win away from making it into the NCAA tournament, and they expect to do it again and go even further.

“The pressure is building, it is the pressure I put on myself,” said Demons’ head coach Rick Cabrera. “The honeymoon phase is over, I got hired on March 27, so I have been undefeated since March 27 to November 6. I have enjoyed it.”

One thing the team said that the fans will notice is their electricity and high motor.

“We are ready, we are going to be up and down,” said Wilson.

Northwestern State will tip off its season at home in Prather Coliseum against Dallas Christian on Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

