1 dead following crash on I-49 in Rapides Parish

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Shreveport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-49 on November 2.

Louisiana State Police has reported that Tandy McElwee Jr., 76, was traveling north on I-49 and ended up traveling off the road near Mile Post 78, entering a median and striking the cable barrier.

McElwee was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. In 2023, LSP Troop E has investigated 45 fatal crashes, resulting in 50 deaths.

