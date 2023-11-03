66-year-old woman dies after being beaten; suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a woman who allegedly beat another woman to death.

According to BRPD, Melinda Reed, 66, suffered multiple injuries to her head and face on Thursday, Nov. 2, on Riverway Drive near Brightside Drive.

Reed was taken to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to police.

Police said Denise Law, 37, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a first-degree murder charge.

Denise Law (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with information should contact BRPD’s violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.