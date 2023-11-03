Early voting begins for Nov. 18 election
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s time to cast your vote for the Louisiana General Election Runoffs.
Early voting begins today (Nov. 3) and will run through Nov. 11.
On the ballot are a few local runoff elections, plus statewide runoffs for secretary of state, treasurer and attorney general. Click here for more.
Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., except for Sunday, Nov. 5 and Veterans Day on Nov. 10.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is Nov. 14. Election day is Nov. 18.
