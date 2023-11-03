KALB Pick ‘Em: Predicting Week 10 winners

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before your school’s football team heads out for their Friday night game in Week 10, check to see if our KALB Sports team is predicting them to pull out a victory this week.

The playoff brackets will be revealed in just a few days. Many local schools have been big winners this year just like Mary Margaret Ellison has in KALB’s weekly pick ‘em segment. Despite going just 1-4 last week, Mary Margaret leads the pack with a 32-15 record. Dylan Domangue and Nigel Dyson are still three games behind with a 29-17 record. Mary Margaret has an extra victory after guessing a game score prediction right this season.

KALB’s Bulletin Material will feature game and score predictions from our sports team on the best games in the area.

Southern Air Cool Game of the Week: Marksville vs Bunkie:

Dylan’s Pick: Bunkie 49-24

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bunkie 46-30

Nigel’s Pick: Bunkie 49-35

Franklin Parish vs Peabody:

Dylan’s Pick: Franklin Parish 45-40

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Peabody 40-38

Nigel’s Pick: Peabody 32-28

ASH vs West Ouachita:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 38-20

Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 42-20

Nigel’s Pick: ASH 55-35

Natchitoches Central vs C.E. Byrd:

Dylan’s Pick: Byrd 33-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Byrd 38-30

Nigel’s Pick: Nat Central 35-28

Jena vs Buckeye:

Dylan’s Pick: Jena 54-30

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Jena 52-35

Nigel’s Pick: Jena 56-28

