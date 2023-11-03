Marksville vs Bunkie named Week 10 Cool Game of the Week

The 72nd annual catskin rivalry game between Marksville and Bunkie has been voted as the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The 72nd annual catskin rivalry game between Marksville and Bunkie has been voted as the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week.

During the 2010′s, Marksville dominated the rivalry, going undefeated in all eight matchups, But since the turn of the decade, the Panthers have won the last two games. Both teams are virtually a lock to make the postseason in 2023, but the battle for Avoyelles Parish in Week 10 could still have playoff implications.

With a win, Bunkie (8-1) could ensure a first-round bye in the playoffs that start next week. On the other sideline, much is still at stake for Josh Harper in his first year with the Tigers. A win would Marksville (5-4) may secure the Tigers’ first home playoff game since 2019.

For Bunkie first-year head coach Jimmie Hillman, the game will have extra motivation as he served as Marksville’s head coach last season. While the feelings are all good on both sidelines with no bad blood, it will be all business in Week 10.

Live coverage from the Southern Air Week 10 Cool Game of the Week from Bunkie will begin Friday, November 3, at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willow Glen
APD investigating Willow Glen homicide
Candidate for Rapides Parish Sheriff accused of electioneering
Herson Lopez
Suspect wanted in Forest Hill second-murder case
Jenifer Scott (left) and Hayley Dean (right)
RPSB reveals new assistant principal for Bolton
Alexandria Utility Bills
Alexandria utility customers wanting more clarity from City regarding recent high bills

Latest News

Highlights from the football matchup between Tioga and Grant on November 2, 2023.
Highlights: Tioga vs Grant
Highlights from the football matchup between Many and Lakeview on November 2, 2023.
Highlights: Many vs Lakeview
The 72nd annual catskin rivalry game between Marksville and Bunkie has been voted as the Week...
Marksville vs Bunkie named Week 10 Cool Game of the Week
Spearheading the Chiefs: Nat Central’s Camryn Davis climbs his way to #1 receiver