Marksville vs Bunkie named Week 10 Cool Game of the Week

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The 72nd annual catskin rivalry game between Marksville and Bunkie has been voted as the Week 10 Southern Air Cool Game of the Week.

During the 2010′s, Marksville dominated the rivalry, going undefeated in all eight matchups, But since the turn of the decade, the Panthers have won the last two games. Both teams are virtually a lock to make the postseason in 2023, but the battle for Avoyelles Parish in Week 10 could still have playoff implications.

With a win, Bunkie (8-1) could ensure a first-round bye in the playoffs that start next week. On the other sideline, much is still at stake for Josh Harper in his first year with the Tigers. A win would Marksville (5-4) may secure the Tigers’ first home playoff game since 2019.

For Bunkie first-year head coach Jimmie Hillman, the game will have extra motivation as he served as Marksville’s head coach last season. While the feelings are all good on both sidelines with no bad blood, it will be all business in Week 10.

Live coverage from the Southern Air Week 10 Cool Game of the Week from Bunkie will begin Friday, November 3, at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.