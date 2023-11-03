Sabine Parish drug dealer receives 29 year federal prison sentence

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - During a traffic stop, a bag with a gun and drugs was found under the suspect’s seat.

On Nov. 2, Scott William Wood, 41, of Noble, Louisiana was sentenced to a total of 29 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. The first sentence was for 22 years for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, 5 years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and an additional 2 years for revocation of his supervised probation with each sentence to run consecutively.

On Dec. 26, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Wood was seated as the front passenger. The deputy discovered a small zippered bag on the front floorboard underneath where Wood was sitting. Inside the bag was a loaded Glock model 43X 9 mm pistol and a clear bag containing approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine.

Wood admitted to intending to distribute the drugs to other individuals. He pleaded guilty to the offense of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with furtherance of drug trafficking.

At the time of his arrest, Wood was on supervised release from being convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Nov. 21, 2013, and was previously sentenced to a 120-month sentence for that offense.

