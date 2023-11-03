Suspect arrested after 4 victims shot on Kelly Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that happened back on October 20 in the 1900 block of Kelly Street. APD said four victims were shot and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ladarius Hicks, 26, was arrested on November 2 around 3 p.m. He was charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

News Channel 5 was at the scene on October 20 after the shooting:

Police are investigating a shooting on Kelly Street in Alexandria on October 20.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

