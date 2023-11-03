Tina Frey sentenced to 5 years probation for theft; State will not prosecute for animal cruelty

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy, was sentenced to 5 years probation on Friday, November 3 for theft of government funds. She had pleaded guilty back in July to one count of theft of government property, which she carried out by falsifying records through her business.

Frey faced a maximum sentence of 10 years and had a federal sentencing guideline exposure ranging from 1 - 2 years. Her attorney, Mike Small, argued for a probationary sentence, since Frey was a first time offender, while the Federal prosecutor argued for a prison sentence. Small argued that justice in this case should be “tempered with mercy” and read to the court a quote from Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice.”

Small also introduced a letter from Phillip Terrell, confirming that the State charges of animal cruelty would not be prosecuted by his office.

For context, Frey and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, were arrested in August 2022 on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals charges after videos of dogs in their care being surfaced online, sturring up allegations of abuse and nationwide outcry. Frey was arrested again in September for a third count of aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

Small, who represents Frey on the cruelty charges, told KALB back in July, “they have reason to believe they have nothing to worry about regarding state charges.”

A civil lawsuit was filed against the pair in December 2022 by seven former Cypress Arrow customers who claimed their dogs were abused while at the facility. A show cause hearing for that suit was set for March 6, 2023, but it was continued without a date.

Below is the quote from “The Merchant of Venice” that Small presented to the judge:

The Merchant of Venice, Act IV, Scene I [The quality of mercy is not strained] The quality of mercy is not strained; It droppeth as the gentle rain from heaven Upon the place beneath. It is twice blest; It blesseth him that gives and him that takes: 'T is mightiest in the mightiest: it becomes The throned monarch better than his crown: His scepter shows the force of temporal power, The attribute to awe and majesty, Wherein doth sit the dread and fear of kings; But mercy is above this sceptered sway; It is enthroned in the hearts of kings, It is an attribute to God himself; And earthly power doth then show likest God's When mercy seasons justice.

