2023 5th Quarter Week 10 Scores

View the final scores below:
5A Scores
|Nat Central
|14
|Byrd
|42
|ASH
|49
|West Ouachita
|7
|Pineville
|7
|Ouachita
|49
4A Scores
|Tioga
|46
|Grant
|6
|Franklin Parish
|15
|Peabody
|6
|Leesville
|53
|Rayne
|32
3A Scores
|Jena
|74
|Buckeye
|38
|Marksville
|12
|Bunkie
|47
|Bolton
|8
|Caldwell Parish
|43
2A Scores
|Many
|56
|Lakeview
|26
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|30
|Winnfield
|20
|Glen Oaks
|6
|Menard
|24
|Pickering
|6
|Avoyelles
|54
|Rosepine
|6
|Oakdale
|47
1A Scores
|Montgomery
|0
|Logansport
|56
|St. Mary’s
|61
|Northwood-Lena
|8
|Block
|6
|Delta Charter
|60
|LaSalle
|18
|Beekman Charter
|35
