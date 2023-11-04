2023 5th Quarter Week 10 Scores

(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Nat Central 14 Byrd 42 ASH 49 West Ouachita 7 Pineville 7 Ouachita 49

4A Scores

Tioga 46 Grant 6 Franklin Parish 15 Peabody 6 Leesville 53 Rayne 32

3A Scores

Jena 74 Buckeye 38 Marksville 12 Bunkie 47 Bolton 8 Caldwell Parish 43

2A Scores

Many 56 Lakeview 26 Jonesboro-Hodge 30 Winnfield 20 Glen Oaks 6 Menard 24 Pickering 6 Avoyelles 54 Rosepine 6 Oakdale 47

1A Scores

Montgomery 0 Logansport 56 St. Mary’s 61 Northwood-Lena 8 Block 6 Delta Charter 60 LaSalle 18 Beekman Charter 35

