2023 5th Quarter Week 10 Scores

By Dylan Domangue, Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KALB) - View the final scores below:

5A Scores

Nat Central14Byrd42
ASH49West Ouachita7
Pineville7Ouachita49

4A Scores

Tioga46Grant6
Franklin Parish15Peabody6
Leesville53Rayne32

3A Scores

Jena74Buckeye38
Marksville12Bunkie47
Bolton8Caldwell Parish43

2A Scores

Many56Lakeview26
Jonesboro-Hodge30Winnfield20
Glen Oaks6Menard24
Pickering6Avoyelles54
Rosepine6Oakdale47

1A Scores

Montgomery0Logansport56
St. Mary’s61Northwood-Lena8
Block6Delta Charter60
LaSalle18Beekman Charter35

