Bunkie wins 72nd annual Catskin game over Marksville, improves to 9-1

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panthers’ high-powered season continues as they finish the regular season 9-1 overall after a 47-12 win over Marksville in KALB’s Southern Air Week 10 Game of the Week.

Bunkie has won the last three matchups over their in-parish rivals in the annual Catskin game.

With the win, the Panthers have secured a top-eight seed in the Division III Select playoffs and a first-round bye.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.