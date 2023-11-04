Bunkie wins 72nd annual Catskin game over Marksville, improves to 9-1

Bunkie all but secures a first-round bye in the Division III Select playoff bracket.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Panthers’ high-powered season continues as they finish the regular season 9-1 overall after a 47-12 win over Marksville in KALB’s Southern Air Week 10 Game of the Week.

Bunkie has won the last three matchups over their in-parish rivals in the annual Catskin game.

With the win, the Panthers have secured a top-eight seed in the Division III Select playoffs and a first-round bye.

