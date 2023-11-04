Jena finishes the year 10-0, after the 74-38 win over Buckeye.

Jena quarterback Zach Barker (14) huddles with the offense.
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BUCKEYE, La. (KALB) - The Jena Giants complete a perfect season for the first time in six years. Buckeye battled Jena close in the first half only trailing by six at half 38-32, but the Giants went on a 36-6 run in the second half.

Jena will be a number one seed in their division going into playoffs and have a week off as they earned a bye in week one of playoff play. We will have full details on who the Giants could potentially play in round two on SportsNite, as we reveal brackets this Sunday.

