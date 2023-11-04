Northwestern State holds homecoming festivities despite canceled football season

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A community still shaken following the loss of one of its own is coming together to celebrate Northwestern State University’s homecoming.

Last Thursday, NSU announced the cancellation of the remainder of its football season following the shooting death of safety Ronnie Caldwell back on October 12. This includes what was supposed to be November 4′s homecoming matchup against Houston Christian. The university still decided to go ahead with the rest of the homecoming festivities.

“It’s about showing who we are as Northwestern and what we’re about and celebrating that,” said Nick Cooksey, Vice President of NSU Student Government.

“It sucks that my last semester here, the last couple of games got canceled, but as you can see here, everybody’s still here having a great time,” said Kaden Graves, an NSU student. “It’s still homecoming. It’s the spirit of homecoming that matters.”

Homecoming activities were adjusted when the university announced the cancellation of their football season last week. But without the normal football game to captivate homecoming and with many questions still to be answered by police in the ongoing investigation, some in attendance questioned having any festivities.

“There is no homecoming without a football game,” said an audience member. “There was never a homecoming without football. Ever.”

Meanwhile, others believe this week’s festivities were an opportunity to move forward and rely on one another to get through the recent tragedy.

“I was a little confused at first, but I mean, might as well keep the spirit up while we’re still here,” said Micah Bellard, another NSU student. “If we can still do it, why not?”

