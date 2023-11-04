Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 10 Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football regular season has come to a close, but the plays of the week continue to stay strong!

With the poll below, vote for your favorite plays. Voting ends Sunday at 5 p.m. The winner will be revealed Sunday on Sportsnite.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.