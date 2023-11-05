2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association released the brackets for the 2023 football playoffs.
The playoff format consist of four divisions in both the select and non-select side. Below is a list of all the match ups featuring a team from Central Louisiana. Our local schools will be in bold. To see the full bracket, click on the classification.
- #25 Grant vs #8 Iowa
- #26 St. Martinville vs #7 Leesville
- #1 Jena-first round bye
- #17 Richwood vs #16 Caldwell Parish
- #23 Avoyelles vs #10 Kinder
- #18 Mansfield vs #15 Marksville
- #27 Springfield vs #6 Many
- #23 East Beauregard vs #10 Oakdale
- #19 Lake Arthur vs #14 Montgomery
- #27 Lakeview vs #6 Mangham
- #24 Pineville vs #9 Carencro
- #20 Bonnabel vs #13 Alexandria
- #23 L.W. Higgins vs #10 Tioga
- #14 De La Salle vs #18 Buckeye
- #19 Booker T. Washington vs #14 Peabody
- #18 Houma Christian vs #15 Menard
- #6 Bunkie-first round bye
- #6 St. Mary’s- first round bye
