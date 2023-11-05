2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association released the brackets for the 2023 football playoffs.

The playoff format consist of four divisions in both the select and non-select side. Below is a list of all the match ups featuring a team from Central Louisiana. Our local schools will be in bold. To see the full bracket, click on the classification.

Division II (Non-Select):

#25 Grant vs #8 Iowa

#26 St. Martinville vs #7 Leesville

Division III (Non-Select):

#1 Jena- first round bye

#17 Richwood vs #16 Caldwell Parish

#23 Avoyelles vs #10 Kinder

#18 Mansfield vs #15 Marksville

#27 Springfield vs #6 Many

Division IV (Non-Select):

#23 East Beauregard vs #10 Oakdale

#19 Lake Arthur vs #14 Montgomery

#27 Lakeview vs #6 Mangham

Division I (Select):

#24 Pineville vs #9 Carencro

#20 Bonnabel vs #13 Alexandria

#23 L.W. Higgins vs #10 Tioga

Division II (Select):

#14 De La Salle vs #18 Buckeye

#19 Booker T. Washington vs #14 Peabody

Division III (Select):

#18 Houma Christian vs #15 Menard

#6 Bunkie-first round bye

Division IV (Select):

#6 St. Mary’s- first round bye

