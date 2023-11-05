2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets

2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletics Association released the brackets for the 2023 football playoffs.

The playoff format consist of four divisions in both the select and non-select side. Below is a list of all the match ups featuring a team from Central Louisiana. Our local schools will be in bold. To see the full bracket, click on the classification.

Division II (Non-Select):

  • #25 Grant vs #8 Iowa
  • #26 St. Martinville vs #7 Leesville

Division III (Non-Select):

  • #1 Jena-first round bye
  • #17 Richwood vs #16 Caldwell Parish
  • #23 Avoyelles vs #10 Kinder
  • #18 Mansfield vs #15 Marksville
  • #27 Springfield vs #6 Many

Division IV (Non-Select):

  • #23 East Beauregard vs #10 Oakdale
  • #19 Lake Arthur vs #14 Montgomery
  • #27 Lakeview vs #6 Mangham

Division I (Select):

  • #24 Pineville vs #9 Carencro
  • #20 Bonnabel vs #13 Alexandria
  • #23 L.W. Higgins vs #10 Tioga

Division II (Select):

  • #14 De La Salle vs #18 Buckeye
  • #19 Booker T. Washington vs #14 Peabody

Division III (Select):

  • #18 Houma Christian vs #15 Menard
  • #6 Bunkie-first round bye

Division IV (Select):

  • #6 St. Mary’s- first round bye

