The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival brings in thousands

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax.

Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops, pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend. Aside from the pecans, the festival also has food and craft vendors, contests, live music, parades and other fun entertainment events throughout the weekend.

“It brings family back together that may have left the area, and they get to come back and have a good time,” said Lt. James Wooten with the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office. Food, fellowship just have a good weekend.”

The festival runs through Sunday, November 5.

