Changes are coming to the ranks of Louisiana State Police

Col. Davis announced he will retire at the beginning of next year.
Col. Davis announced he will retire at the beginning of next year.(KALB)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Changes are coming to the leadership of the Louisiana State Police early next year.

LSP Colonel Lamar Davis has announced he will retire at the beginning of next year. In an email sent to troopers Saturday, November 4, Davis said he will step down from his post effective January 8, 2024. Davis, a Baton Rouge native, has held the post since October 2020.

Governor-Elect Jeff Landry, who takes office in January, will be responsible for naming the next person to head that agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following crash on I-49 in Rapides Parish
Shooting near Kelly Street in Alexandria
Suspect arrested after 4 victims shot on Kelly Street
Tina Frey
Tina Frey sentenced to 5 years probation for theft; State will not prosecute for animal cruelty
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 10 Play of the Week
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax.
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival brings in thousands
Ronnie Caldwell Jr.
Family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit against Northwestern State, apartment complex
Jena captures top-seed in Division III select playoff bracket after 10-0 regular season
Jena Giants finish regular season 10-0
KALB's 5th Quarter
2023 5th Quarter Week 10 Scores