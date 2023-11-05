Changes are coming to the ranks of Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Changes are coming to the leadership of the Louisiana State Police early next year.

LSP Colonel Lamar Davis has announced he will retire at the beginning of next year. In an email sent to troopers Saturday, November 4, Davis said he will step down from his post effective January 8, 2024. Davis, a Baton Rouge native, has held the post since October 2020.

Governor-Elect Jeff Landry, who takes office in January, will be responsible for naming the next person to head that agency.

