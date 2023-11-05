LCU football celebrates seniors and goes unbeaten at home for the second straight year

LCU celebrates the seniors and stays unbeaten at home
By Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU wildcats completed their home schedule of the 2023 season today going unbeaten once again for the second year in a row. The Wildcats have not lost a home game since October 1st, 2021.

Saturday’s game against John Melvin did not count towards LCU’s record but it did create an opportunity for the seniors on this team to leave Wildcat field on a positive note. This senior class was specifically special to the program due to them being the first class that set the groundwork for where the program is today.

“When I got here, I never thought this place would mean so much to me but it’s the people that I’ve met since I’ve been here, Coach Maddox and all these teammates, it’s like a small family here “said senior quarterback, Sal Palermo when asked about what he was going to miss most about playing at Wildcat field.

The LCU seniors can go out with a bang if they can beat no. 16 Texas Wesleyan who is unbeaten in conference, to win a share of the 2023 SAC conference title. LCU is set to kick off on Saturday, November 11th at 2 p.m.

