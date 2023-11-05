LSP Colonel announces retirement

Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis has announced he will retire at the beginning of next year.
By Robb Hays
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis has announced he will retire at the beginning of next year.

In an email sent to troopers Saturday, Davis says he will step down from his post effective January 8, 2024.

Davis, a Baton Rouge native, has held the post since October 2020. Governor-elect Jeff Landry, who takes office in January, will be responsible for naming the next person to head that agency.

The following is a release from the office of Colonel Lamar A. Davis:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Adam Tanner.
Alexandria man killed in Rapides Parish crash
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 10 Play of the Week
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax.
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival brings in thousands

Latest News

Cleco announces rebates for customers who purchase and install electric vehicle chargers
Investigators are searching for answers after an early morning house fire was intentionally set...
BRFD: House fire intentionally set displaces 5 people
Troy Lawrence Jr
I-TEAM: Former BRPD officer faces new lawsuit tied to shocking incident
LDAF offering reward for info on anyone starting forest fire
Reward offered for information on arsons set in Vernon Parish
Vernon Parish joins Operation Green Light in support of veterans
Vernon Parish joins Operation Green Light in support of veterans