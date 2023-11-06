Alexandria man killed in Rapides Parish crash

The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Adam Tanner.
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Adam Tanner.(MGN)
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - At around 1:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 4, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 near Cheneyville.  The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Adam Tanner.

LSP’s investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford Fusion, driven by Tanner, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 71. For reasons still under investigation, Tanner’s vehicle left the roadway, vaulted into the air and struck a tree.

Tanner was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

