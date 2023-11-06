BRFD: House fire intentionally set displaces 5 people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are searching for answers after an early morning house fire was intentionally set near North Acadian Thruway, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, at 3217 Oswego Street.

According to BRFD, flames engulfed the front of the house, and heavy fire was in the two front rooms.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house, but the home sustained smoke and water damage, according to the fire department.

All five occupants made it out of the home safely, officials confirmed.

Officials said the fire investigator found evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with relevant details should contact Crime Stoppers or BRFD investigators at 225-389-2050.

