Buckeye’s trick play for first TD of game against Jena earns Week 10 Farm Bureau Play of the Week

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The final week of the regular did not disappoint in terms of Play of the Week options which include stellar trick plays, nasty jukes for touchdowns and explosive gains.

With 53% and 471 votes, Buckeye’s trick action play for the first touchdown against the district champions, Jena, earns Week 10 Farm Bureau Play of the Week.

The Buckeye Panthers are one of eighteen Cenla teams who captured a spot in the playoffs.

