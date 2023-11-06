Cleco announces rebates for customers who purchase and install electric vehicle chargers

PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco Power is offering rebates to residential and commercial customers who purchase and install qualified electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and electric forklift equipment.

EV chargers are needed to charge EV batteries, and they are normally classified as Level 1, Level 2 and DC fast chargers.

Residential customers can apply for a $250 rebate after purchasing and installing a Level 2 charger.

Commercial customers can apply for rebate ranging from $1,000 to $3,500 after purchasing and installing Level 2 and DC fast chargers for public, workplace and fleet use. A $500 rebate is also available for electric forklift equipment.

Customers can apply for rebates at www.cleco.com/electrification. There are two separate applications – one for residential customers and one for commercial customers. Proof of purchase and installation is required to receive a rebate.

“These rebates are financial incentives designed to assist residential customers who own or may be considering purchasing an EV as well as commercial customers looking to install charging stations for their employees and customers or electrify their fleet,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “The incentives also reduce upfront costs and help expand the EV charging station network.”Level 2 chargers can be plugged into a 240-volt electrical outlet and add 10-30 miles of range per hour of charging. DC fast chargers require specialized infrastructure and add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes, making them ideal for long-distance travel or when a fast charge is needed. They are typically found along major highways.

“Our level 2 residential incentives cover approximately 50 percent of the equipment cost,” said Richard Biedenharn, Cleco’s EV program manager. “EVs are growing in popularity because of the economic and environmental benefits. They require less maintenance and repairs, are more fun to drive and reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to internal combustion vehicles.”Cleco’s rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis and subject to the terms and conditions of the program.

