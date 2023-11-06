DOTD launches transportation input website for Louisiana residents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the launch of the Statewide Transportation Plan website for sharing information and seeking public input on transportation needs around the state. The new website will allow the DOTD to update the Statewide Transportation Plan and other modal plans.

The website will also offer visitors an overview of statewide planning processes such as aviation, freight, and rail modal plans.

“We believe that public involvement is an important process to understanding transportation needs in the state,” says Dawn Sholmire, Statewide Transportation Plan project manager for DOTD. “Our website’s features make it easy for the people of Louisiana to provide input on Louisiana’s transportation system. We’re excited to work with our residents to create a transportation network that serves everyone effectively.”

Louisiana residents can participate in transportation input by signing up to receive updates about engagement or provide comments on the website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.