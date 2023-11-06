DOTD launches transportation input website for Louisiana residents

Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165
Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165(Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the launch of the Statewide Transportation Plan website for sharing information and seeking public input on transportation needs around the state. The new website will allow the DOTD to update the Statewide Transportation Plan and other modal plans.

The website will also offer visitors an overview of statewide planning processes such as aviation, freight, and rail modal plans.

“We believe that public involvement is an important process to understanding transportation needs in the state,” says Dawn Sholmire, Statewide Transportation Plan project manager for DOTD. “Our website’s features make it easy for the people of Louisiana to provide input on Louisiana’s transportation system. We’re excited to work with our residents to create a transportation network that serves everyone effectively.”

Louisiana residents can participate in transportation input by signing up to receive updates about engagement or provide comments on the website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Adam Tanner.
Alexandria man killed in Rapides Parish crash
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 10 Play of the Week
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax.
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival brings in thousands

Latest News

Vernon Parish joins Operation Green Light in support of veterans
Vernon Parish joins Operation Green Light in support of veterans
Investigators are searching for answers after an early morning house fire was intentionally set...
BRFD: House fire intentionally set displaces 5 people
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Why Daylight Saving Time causes cluster headaches, how to avoid them
Buckeye’s trick play for first TD of game against Jena earns Week 10 Farm Bureau Play of the Week
Buckeye’s trick play for first TD of game against Jena earns Week 10 Farm Bureau Play of the Week