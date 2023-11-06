Good Samaritan hit and killed trying to help with fatal crash on interstate

A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri. (SOURCE: KCTV)
By Julia Scammahorn and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A good Samaritan was killed while trying to help with a crash that happened along an interstate highway in Missouri.

Officers with the Independence Police Department responded to reports of a deadly two-car crash just before 2 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70.

Authorities said a Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit a rock embankment, flipped over and back onto the highway, hitting a Ford F-150.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was hit by a vehicle as he tried to help and died at the scene.

One person in the Equinox also died in the crash.

According to police, the Equinox was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Adam Tanner.
Alexandria man killed in Rapides Parish crash
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 10 Play of the Week
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax.
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival brings in thousands

Latest News

Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Evangelical Mike Johnson raises questions of separation of church and state
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks...
Starbucks increases US hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers
Cleco announces rebates for customers who purchase and install electric vehicle chargers