SPORTSNITE: Cenla Preps joins the show to breakdown Non-Select playoff brackets

By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2023 LHSAA High School football brackets were released, and 18 Cenla teams clinched a spot.

Jena, Bunkie and St. Mary’s secured first round byes’, and nine teams will host in the first round.

Cenla Preps joined Sportsnite to break down each bracket and how far they think each team can go in the playoffs.

2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
