Vernon Parish joins Operation Green Light in support of veterans

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish announced that the Parish Government Complex Building has been lit up green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort to show support for veterans and raise awareness of the resources available to them.

From Nov. 6-12, buildings and landmarks across the country will be illuminated green for Operation Green Light. Now in its second year, the event is expected to draw hundreds of counties to participate.

In addition to lighting buildings, bridges and other landmarks, residents and businesses are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb in their home or office to a green bulb. By shining a green light, you let your veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported.

Residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

