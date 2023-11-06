Why Daylight Saving Time causes cluster headaches, how to avoid them

Dr. Tony Johnson with Baton Rouge General said cluster headaches are more associated with Daylight Saving Time.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many welcome the extra hour of sleep that comes with Daylight Saving Time, but for some people the time change literally causes headaches.

Dr. Tony Johnson with Baton Rouge General said cluster headaches are more associated with DST.

Cluster headache attacks can happen every day for six to eight weeks and then go away in a cluster cycle. Doctors said the theory is that you can actually trigger a cycle by switching the time with daylight saving time.

Doctor explains possible hits to your health due to time changes.

“I think the thing is just trying to continue to get the amount of hours that you normally get,” said Johnson. “Of course, we recommend about seven hours or so for adults. For kids, of course, little bit more than that anywhere from nine to 12 hours asleep. For more so for the little ones, more hours of sleep, of course. So I think staying on the sleep cycle, making sure you’re still exercising and just trying to keep your daily routine, even though the time is changing.”

He said to also make sure you’re not eating too late and suggested eating two to three hours before bed.

Experts say people with Alzheimer's and Dementia are also vulnerable to sleep disturbances from time changes.

People with Alzheimer’s and dementia are also vulnerable to sleep disturbances, doctors said. The disruption caused by the time change can exacerbate their symptoms. They often experience disrupted sleep-wake cycles due to cognitive impairments, leading to irregular sleep patterns and daytime drowsiness.

“With the sun going down earlier, that kind of can throw the clock off some,” said Johnson. “So again, I think the most important thing is trying to stay in the routine, whether it’s somebody that has dementia or elderly or if it’s infant or toddler, just trying to stay on the routine that you’ve been doing.”

Doctors said the theory is that you can actually trigger a cycle by switching the time with daylight saving time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
Play of the Week
Vote for the Farm Bureau Week 10 Play of the Week
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets Released
2023 High School Football Playoff Brackets
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax.
The 55th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival brings in thousands
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Adam Tanner.
Alexandria man killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

Buckeye’s trick play for first TD of game against Jena earns Week 10 Farm Bureau Play of the Week
Buckeye’s trick play for first TD of game against Jena earns Week 10 Farm Bureau Play of the Week
SPORTSNITE: Cenla Preps joins the show to breakdown Select playoff brackets
SPORTSNITE: Cenla Preps joins the show to breakdown Select playoff brackets
SPORTSNITE: Cenla Preps joins the show to breakdown Non-Select playoff brackets
SPORTSNITE: Cenla Preps joins the show to breakdown Non-Select playoff brackets
Pro-Palestinian protesters marched down Jackson Street in Alexandria
Pro-Palestinian protesters marched down Jackson Street in Alexandria