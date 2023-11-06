‘Will this ever stop?’: Family, community mourns 11-year-old killed after suspect fires into crowd of children

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A community is mourning as police in Cincinnati search for a suspect responsible for injuring five people in a shooting, and killing an 11-year-old boy.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says 11-year-old Dominic Davis was shot and killed near the intersection of Jones and Wade Streets, near a local park and playground.

Cincinnati police say a suspect in a dark sedan fired 22 rounds into a crowd of children in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood. The gunfire managed to strike six people.

Dominic was fatally shot and the five other victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Police say the victims are ages 12 and 13, two 15-year-olds, and a 53-year-old.

“When will this stop? Will this ever stop?” These are the questions Isaac Davis, Dominic’s father, shared on Sunday after learning that his son was killed.

“How many people have to bury their kids, their babies, their loved ones? Look at his mother, look at me. You’re not going to realize it until it happens to your family - until it happens to you,” Isaac Davis said

Since hearing about the shooting and the death of an 11-year-old boy, the West End community is trying to support each other in the best way possible while also trying to stay safe. Some have even made a memorial for the victims of Friday night’s fatal shooting.

Community members left candles, balloons and stuffed animals for Dominic Davis.

“Twenty-two rounds in a moment... into a crowd of kids,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said with dismay. “A community full of life and energy is now forever changed. The West End is a community of families - of young kids. Children who grew up with and went to school with the victim call the same streets and parks home.”

Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis, who was shot and killed in the West End on Friday night. (WXIX)

Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed to WXIX that three of the victims are also students at Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School.

“We recognize this tragic event and our support remains with students, their families, friends and the school community. CPS’ Crisis Response Team is on-site to support to students,” the district wrote.

According to City Insights, 298 shootings have been reported in Cincinnati between the beginning of 2023 to Nov. 3.

Without including the most recent shooting, data shows 57 juveniles have been shot this year, 7 of which were fatal. The number of kids shot in Cincinnati in 2023 has already surpassed previous years.

During Sunday’s press conference, city leaders expressed their concern for not only gun violence but also gun safety.

“I am heartbroken and appalled by the violence we’ve experienced this weekend,” City Manager Sheryl Long said. “Frankly, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The city official emphasized the importance of locking up firearms and mentioned that the city is giving out free locks to keep gun owners and the community safe.

“I, myself, have lost a family member to gun violence, and the horror of a life taken so quickly is something I will never truly comprehend,” Long said with a tremulous voice. “The gun violence problem starts with guns themselves. If you own a firearm, it’s your responsibility to keep it out of the wrong hands because this is what happens.”

A suspect in the shooting has not been identified yet as of Sunday’s press conference, however, Cincinnati Police Chief Theetge was adamant about finding out who is responsible for the attack.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

