Alexandria International Airport to hold emergency exercise

(KALB)
By Scott Gammel
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Alexandria International Airport will be conducting its Triennial Emergency Exercise on Thursday, Nov. 9, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

This year’s scenario will involve a simulated aircraft incident on the airfield and will include not only airport personnel but also emergency responders from several local, parish, state and federal agencies.

The exercise allows the airport and outside agencies to evaluate their emergency response procedures, capabilities, take any corrective action and be better prepared in case of an actual aircraft emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport to conduct the exercise every three years.

