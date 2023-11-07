Bonfire shooting on Catholic Lane in Clarence being investigated

(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
CLARENCE, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at a bonfire in the 900 block of Catholic Lane in Clarence on November 4 just after midnight.

Upon arrival at the scene, NPSO located a 19-year-old St. Maurice man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was airlifted from the scene to a regional trauma center, where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit listed in stable condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. If you have any information, contact Detective Sgt. Jared Kilpatrick at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. You may be eligible for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

