Concordia Parish authorities arrest Natchez man accused of attempted rape, online solicitation of minors

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Natchez man has been arrested following an investigation with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office that began on November 3, 2023.

CPSO began the investigation when they got reports of an adult subject having unsolicited lewd conversations with multiple minors in Vidalia through social media. Detectives took over the conversations where William Maxie, 55, engaged in sexually explicit dialogue and made plans to meet a child. Maxie also told the child he wanted to engage in sexual activity even if they were not willing to, according to officials.

Maxie arrived in Vidalia on November 3 around 6:30 p.m. and was met by detectives and taken into custody without incident. Detectives found a hatchet, filet knife, and suspected methamphetamine in his possession.

Maxie was arrested for attempted second-degree rape, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and possession of Schedule II CDS.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information, or if you feel your child is a possible victim, contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

