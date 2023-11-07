Fentanyl overdoses in Louisiana nearly double the nationwide average

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says over 150 people die from drug overdose every day across the United States.

The CDC says overdose deaths have exploded nationwide in the last five years, and tripled recently, with the death rate rising from 5.7 per 100,000 to 21.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021.

Louisiana recorded nearly 2,463 overdose deaths in 2021, and fentanyl is largely to blame, accounting for up to 95% of all overdose deaths.

Louisiana’s overdose death rate of 55.9 per 100,000 is nearly double the national average, the CDC says, and third behind only West Virginia (90.9) and Tennessee (56.6).

The impact on families and communities is profound.

Lily Harvey lost her daughter Millie in 2017.

“I got a message that my beautiful 28-year-old daughter was found unresponsive in an Alexandria city park,” Lily recalled.

Chenette Faucheaux said goodbye to her daughter Jessica at the beginning of this summer. She left behind four daughters, ages 19, 17, 14, and 10.

“It was very hard,” Faucheaux said. “As the mother of an addict. You wait for that phone call, not wanting to get it.”

Bill Jaber has had enough. He owns a convenience store in St. Bernard Parish and gives away fentanyl test strips for free after witnessing the danger firsthand.

“We have a list of customers who are longer here,” he says. “I want to try and remember these people.”

Jaber says he can provide a test strip for about the same price as a piece of gum and when compared to the cost of a human life, he says that’s miniscule.

“Is it a silver bullet? Will it fix the whole drug problem in New Orleans? Absolutely not. Is it going to save lives? I would put money on it,” says Joyce Bracey, with the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.

After losing her daughter, Harvey helped sway the Louisiana legislature in 2022 to pass Millie’s Law, which made easy-to-use fentanyl strips legal.

“It was considered drug paraphernalia, and it still is in a bunch of states, which is crazy,” Jaber said.

Millie’s Law also increased penalties for fentanyl possession and distribution to a maximum of 40 years in jail. However, she says that these strips are not foolproof and have limitations, especially when testing substances like marijuana.

“Harm reduction is wonderful, but everything is not foolproof,” Harvey said. “They’re a great tool but they’re not 100% accurate.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) points out that the fentanyl problem is monumental and involves Chinese manufacturers and Mexican drug cartels. They seized significant quantities of fake pills and powdered fentanyl, enough to fuel millions of lethal doses. The DEA says street drugs containing fentanyl look identical to drugs you might get from a pharmacist.

“By us going after the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel, we are saving lives,” Brad Byerly, DEA Special Agent in Charge said.

However, the issue persists, and the best defense, Bracey says, includes education, counseling, and abstinence.

“In a perfect world, no one would be using illegal drugs. No one would be addicted to any drugs. But since that is not something we can achieve, it’s good to take the strategy to reduce the harm caused by these drugs,” Bracey said.

Jaber says he has already provided over a thousand test strips to his customers in just two months.

“This is about lives. It’s an epidemic and it doesn’t know any socio-economic levels,” he says.

Those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl say it’s important to utilize these low-cost and readily available test strips to prevent further tragedy.

