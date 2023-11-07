Louisiana Fortify Homes Program closes November 6 application period

Louisiana Fortify Homes Program
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program has closed its third application period.

The Nov. 6 application period was offering 6,750 grants on a first-come, first-served basis to help homeowners upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.

These grants are in high demand and it is advised those interested sign up to be reminded about future application periods and dates HERE.

The fourth application period will be opened at noon on Nov. 27, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

