Louisiana Tech launches Tech Online, new undergraduate and graduate degree program

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Turns out you don’t have to be on campus to be a Louisiana Tech Bulldog. Today (Nov. 7) Louisiana Tech University announced they’re launching Tech Online, a new initiative that serves and benefits distance learners and graduate professionals.

According to the university, the Tech Online initiative is administered by the Academic Success Center (ASC) on the campus of the National Cyber Research Park in Bossier, La.

“Tech Online presents an exciting opportunity to educate a unique population of students by engaging them in a way that is relatively new for Louisiana Tech University,” said Tech’s Interim Provost, Dr. Donna Thomas. “We will offer many of the same high-quality, accredited programs that we offer on campus, and we look forward to adding new programs, particularly at the undergraduate level, in strategic and deliberate ways.”

The new initiative will give higher education seekers more options when it comes to pursuing their education.

“Tech Online will make a Louisiana Tech education available to place-bound students and those who can’t access traditional educational settings because they are busy with their careers and families,” Thomas said.

The Director of Online Learning Initiatives and the Academic Success Center, Jerona Washington, said that the university has put together a team prepared to implement the new initiative.

“During countless student interactions, I gathered feedback on how to improve online instructional learning and student support services. Tech Online assembled an outstanding team dedicated to online enrollment, on-boarding, advising and coaching approaches focused on student success, and providing students access to exclusive virtual workshops,” said Washington.

Below is a list of the current programs Tech Online offers:

Undergraduate Programs

Health Informatics

Information Management

Interdisciplinary Studies

Graduate Programs

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Mas of Science in Engineering and Technology Management

Master of Arts in Industrial Organizational Psychology

Tech Online also includes graduate certificates such as Data Science and Technical Writing and Communication that can stand alone or be stackable with graduate degree programs.

To learn more about Tech Online, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.