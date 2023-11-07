Renaissance Home for Youth seeks voters’ support for tax renewal to improve operations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - There’s a tax renewal on November’s ballot that is important to a longtime, local non-profit.

A press conference was held Tuesday morning to discuss updating and expanding operations at the Renaissance Home for Youth in Alexandria. Renaissance, which was organized in 1972, is looking for funding to improve aging facilities, as well as add detention space for its more violent offenders. Citing a rise in violent juvenile offenders, State Senator Jay Luneau said that there is currently not enough space at Renaissance, which results in offenders being sent to other locations, at an increased expense.

“This is a lockdown facility where children that are charged with violent felony crimes are kept, and they’re schooled here locally, on our campus,” Luneau said. “All of the services that need to be provided to them can be provided through this facility.”

Voters in Rapides Parish are being asked to approve a 20-year, 3.89 mill property tax on the November 18 ballot. If approved, the tax would go into effect next year and be used to improve operations at the complex and contribute to the construction of a new detention center. This would replace an expiring 2.6 mills ad valorem tax approved back in 2014 that will expire in 2024.

