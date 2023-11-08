Arthur F. Smith students honor local veterans

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A special program was held for veterans on Wednesday (Nov. 8) at Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School in Alexandria.

Veterans from the community were invited to the ceremony to be honored by students from several local schools. The annual event featured singers, music and awards given out to several staff members and veterans, including guest speaker Willard “Bubba” McCall.

School staff said that it is important to take the time to inform students about honoring both their past and those who gave their lives to give them the security they have today.

Another veterans program will be held at Peabody High School on Thursday (Nov. 9).

