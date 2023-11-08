Eyeing History: LCU prepares for first SAC Championship game Nov. 11

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The belief that a conference championship could be accomplished was first manifested by Louisiana Christian head coach Drew Maddox back in August before the season even began.

“We want to hang a banner, and that’s the deal,” said Maddox in the preseason.

Three months later with a program-best 8-1 record, Louisiana Christian has put their team in position to play in arguably the biggest game in school history Saturday afternoon for the Sooner Athletic Conference Championship.

It will be a top-25 battle as Louisiana Christian, who jumped up one spot to 25th this week, will take on 15th-ranked Texas Wesleyan. Both teams come into the matchup 8-1 overall, but Texas Wesleyan is the only remaining team left unbeaten in SAC play.

A win for LCU on Saturday gives the Wildcats a share of the conference title and essentially guarantees a spot in the NAIA Playoffs for the first time in school history.

Last season, LCU won a lopsided matchup at home against Texas Wesleyan 33-9. Coach Maddox said that game propelled his team to have the confidence they carried into this season, which has led to playing for an SAC title.

“I circled this year as a year that we could compete for it,” said Maddox. “Last year, I circled it as a year that we could win more than we lost and we did, so we are kind of on schedule.”

Kickoff will be at 2 p.m. from Fort Worth, Texas on Nov. 11. The game will be played at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium.

