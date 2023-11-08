Former LSU swimmer dives for $750K grand prize on ‘Big Brother’

Matt Klotz
Matt Klotz(CBS)
By Deon Guillory and WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge resident Matt Klotz will compete for the $750,000 grand prize on Thursday night’s Big Brother finale.

The former LSU swimmer and deaf Olympic gold medalist will have lived in the Big Brother house for nearly 100 days – the longest season ever for the reality show which marked its 25th season.

Contestants are completely cut off from the outside world while in the house except for an occasional letter from a family member as a prize for winning a competition.

Klotz outlasted 14 other contestants to make the final three. He’s joined by Jag Bains and Bowie Jane on finale night.

The trio will be whittled down to two during a three-part competition that started earlier in the week.

Klotz was able to win the first part, allowing him to skip ahead to the final competition that will air live Thursday night.

If he makes it to the final two, a jury of former housemates will vote on the winner.

Watch the finale live on WAFB on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

