Governor-Elect Jeff Landry to hold press conference

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Governor-Elect Jeff Landry will be holding a press conference at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Russo Park this morning, Nov. 8.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be discussing what Landry’s staff describe as a major update.

KPLC will be livestreaming the conference once it begins.

