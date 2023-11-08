I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the area around New Orleans East continuing to experience “super fog”, a combination of fog and smoke from marsh fires in Bayou Savage, police have shut down parts of I-10 in both directions Wednesday (Nov. 8) morning.

On Tuesday, super fog conditions caused five crashes near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou that resulted in one traffic fatality and 8 others injured. Tuesday’s incident came about two weeks after super fog also caused multiple crashes on I-55 between Manchac and Ruddock, resulting in 7 fatalities and dozens of others injured.

With super fog severely limiting visibility on the roadways again Wednesday morning in New Orleans East, these sections of I-10 are closed for travel.

  • I-510 North toward Slidell to the Twin Spans
  • Twin Span Westbound and Eastbound until the High Rise
  • I-10 at Irish Bayou to I-510 into New Orleans
  • Highway 11 in both directions

