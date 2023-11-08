LCU’s X-factor going into the SAC championship

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisianna Christian Wildcats will have plenty of offensive weapons going into the conference championship against Texas Wesleyan on Saturday, Nov. 11. However, there is one X-factor on the squad that may have an opportunity to have a big game.

Senior tight end and long snapper Jacob Ganote has had quite a good year for the Wildcats. With one regular season game left in the year, Ganote has already secured the most yards ever by a tight end in a season at LCU.

Ganote’s roommate and LCU quarterback Sal Palermo talked about the advantages of having a guy like Ganote on the field.

“Sometimes they just completely leave him alone because he is so good in the run game. That is what they think he is there for and then he slips wide open and goes for a big play,” said Palermo.

Ganote has been at LCU since 2019, and he has seen the highs and lows of the program. So, to potentially win the first conference championship ever would mean so much more.

LCU kicks off against Texas Wesleyan at 2 p.m. at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

